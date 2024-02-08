Mutual Fund Returns: These 10 ELSS schemes beat the benchmark index in the past 5 years
There are a total of ten equity linked savings schemes (ELSS), which have managed to beat their benchmark index in the past five years. These include Quant ELSS Tax Saver Fund and Bank of India ELSS Tax Saver Fund.
Before investing in a mutual fund scheme, investors often weigh the pros and cons of a slew of factors. These include macro-economic considerations, category of scheme, past performance of fund house and that of fund manager (s) and importantly – the historical performance of the scheme to invest into vis-à-vis other schemes in the same category.