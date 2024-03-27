With the deadline for investing in tax-saving instruments approaching on March 31, time is running out. While reducing the tax burden is a top priority for many taxpayers, it’s equally important to focus on wealth creation. This leads us to consider investing in equity-linked savings schemes (ELSS) .

ELSS is a mutual fund category that offers tax benefits of up to ₹1.50 lakh under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act while also providing the potential for market-linked returns.

Examining the five-year returns of ELSS funds shows their impressive performance over the last ten years or more. While some might contend that these funds carry the same volatility as equity-based funds, it’s undeniable that numerous funds in this category have outperformed the benchmark Nifty 50 Index. As a result, many investors have accumulated substantial wealth.

Interpreting ELSS fund returns

Consider the Quant ELSS Tax Saver Fund, which has provided a return of 26.66% over the past decade. This fund has performed remarkably well for over 10 years, enabling investors to profit from market fluctuations and also benefit from tax savings.

Name of the fund 10-year returns (in %) Monthly investment (in Rs) Investment tenure (in years) Invested amount (in Rs) Estimated returns (in Rs) Maturity amount (in Rs) Quant ELSS Tax Saver Fund 26.66 12,500 10 15,00,000 59,58,807 74,58,807 Source: AMFI (As of March 25, 2024)

Many taxpayers regret choosing other ELSS fund options. Nevertheless, these funds have also generated respectable returns since their inception, benefiting many of their investors in the long term. The following table illustrates the performance of other tax-saving mutual funds in the past 10 years and how investors have benefited from putting their money in them.

Name of the fund 10-year returns (in %) Monthly investment (in Rs) Investment tenure (in years) Invested amount (in Rs) Estimated returns (in Rs) Maturity amount (in Rs) Bank of India ELSS Tax Saver 20.30 12,500 10 15,00,000 33,73,608 48,73,608 Bandhan ELSS Tax saver Fund 19.79 12,500 10 15,00,000 32,14,938 47,14,938 DSP ELSS Tax Saver Fund 19.37 12,500 10 15,00,000 30,88,708 45,88,708 Kotak ELSS Tax Saver Fund 19.29 12,500 10 15,00,000 30,65,107 45,65,107 JM ELSS Tax Saver Fund 19.19 12,500 10 15,00,000 30,35,803 45,35,803 Invesco India ELSS Tax Saver Fund 18.40 12,500 10 15,00,000 28,11,765 43,11,765 Franklin India ELSS Tax Saver Fund 17.68 12,500 10 15,00,000 26,18,657 41,18,657 Sundaram ELSS Tax Saver Fund 17.20 12,500 10 15,00,000 24,95,490 39,95,490 ICICI Prudential ELSS Tax Saver Fund 16.87 12,500 10 15,00,000 24,13,297 39,13,297 HDFC ELSS Tax saver 16.60 12,500 10 15,00,000 23,47,512 38,47,512 Source: AMFI (As of March 25, 2024)

Weigh risk vs. return before investing

Investments are intended to increase wealth over time, facilitated by factors such as interest, dividends, or asset appreciation. It’s essential to comprehend the diverse investment options available and their associated risk-reward profiles. ELSS funds, for instance, offer significant growth potential albeit with some level of volatility. Furthermore, consistent investing, even with modest amounts, often yields better results than a large lump sum investment at an inopportune moment.

ELSS funds serve as a valuable avenue for tax-saving and long-term wealth accumulation. However, investors must recognize that past performance doesn’t guarantee future outcomes. Additionally, when making investment decisions, investors should be prepared to undertake risks and align their investments with their financial objectives.

