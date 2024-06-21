Mutual Funds: 3 top performing green energy funds for sustainable investing

India is at the forefront of advocating for renewable energy globally. It has committed to installing 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, marking one of the most ambitious expansion plans in the world. India’s progress is evident as it currently ranks as the world’s 4th largest installer of renewable energy, with its solar and wind power industries experiencing rapid growth.
India’s renewable energy sector is thriving, driven by a confluence of compelling factors. Let’s explore the key forces accelerating this dynamic growth:
India’s ambitious objectives, supported by these compelling factors, establish the country as a frontrunner in the global shift towards clean energy. This illustrates why investors are increasingly drawn to investing in the green energy sector.
Putting your money into green energy mutual funds is an excellent method to ensure your investments reflect your principles. These funds focus on companies leading in renewable energy and clean technologies, enabling you to contribute to climate change solutions while possibly achieving strong financial returns.
The following table illustrates some top mutual fund houses that turned their attention towards the energy sector to harness the benefits from this sector.
Name of the fund
5-year returns (in %)
Tata Resources & Energy Fund
27.39
DSP Natural Resources and New Energy Fund
24.73
SBI Energy Opportunities Fund
-
|Source: AMFI (As of June 20, 2024)
There are other funds too invested partially in this sector. These include:
Name of the fund
Exposure to the energy sector (in %)
|Quant Focused Fund
10.4
|Nippon India Power & Infra Growth
6
|SBI Infrastructure Fund
8.2
|Bank Of India Manufacturing & Infrastructure Growth
14.4
|Source: Kuvera.in (As of June 20, 2024)
Opting for a green energy mutual fund provides diversification across multiple companies in the sector, thereby lowering risk compared to selecting individual stocks. Fund managers handle research and portfolio management, offering expertise and oversight.