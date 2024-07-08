Mutual Funds: 5 best value-oriented funds gave over 27% return in past five years

If you admire renowned investors who often discuss the distinction between value and price, the concept of investing in value funds might already be familiar to you. The underlying logic is straightforward: These stocks are perceived as undervalued, and it may take time for the market to recognize their potential. Once their true worth is realized, these companies’ stocks can experience significant appreciation, yielding substantial returns.

Rather than simply seeking stocks priced below their intrinsic value, you might be inclined to allocate a portion of your earnings to value-oriented mutual funds. For the uninitiated, value mutual funds are a category of equity mutual funds that focus on investing in stocks considered to be undervalued relative to their intrinsic worth. Because these stocks may require time to appreciate, these funds are often seen as suitable for long-term investors.

These funds are overseen by portfolio managers who utilize value investing techniques to pinpoint stocks that may be overlooked by the market yet hold promise for substantial long-term growth.

Value mutual funds known for their inherent value Value funds typically focus on companies operating in mature industries or experiencing periods of sluggish growth. These companies may not attract growth investors’ interest at the moment, yet value investors see them as having the potential to deliver robust returns over extended periods. Some of the best value funds that have indeed added value to investors’ portfolios are illustrated in the table below

Name of the fund 5-year returns (in %) 10-year returns (in %) JM Value Fund 27.67 20.28 HSBC Value Fund 25.51 19.86 Bandhan Sterling Value Fund 25.36 18.56 Nippon India Value Fund 24.66 18.08 Tata Equity PE Fund 22.65 17.84 Source: AMFI (As of July 05, 2024)

Why choose value-oriented mutual funds? Investors seeking diversification in their investment portfolios often choose value funds because these funds invest in a collection of value stocks, thereby spreading out risk. This approach contrasts with selecting individual stocks, where the performance of a single company can have a substantial impact on your entire investment.

Value-oriented mutual funds can provide several advantages to investors, such as:

Potential for increased returns : Value stocks have the potential to exceed market performance as their true value becomes more widely recognized by investors.

: Value stocks have the potential to exceed market performance as their true value becomes more widely recognized by investors. Reduced volatility: Value stocks generally exhibit lower volatility compared to growth stocks, making them attractive to risk-averse investors.

Beware of the risks involved Nevertheless, every investment, particularly in the stock market, carries its inherent risks. Similarly, value investing is not exempt from these risks. Some of the risks associated with value-oriented mutual funds include: