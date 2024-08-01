Mutual Funds: 5 common mistakes you must avoid while investing in SIPs

Effective decision-making is essential for profitable investing and profit-making. This starts with being aware of the fundamentals of the product or policy and includes things like financial limitations and decision-making processes.

It is essential to have a complete understanding of the investment product, including all of its features, advantages, risks, and underlying assets. Finding possible opportunities and hazards can be aided by analyzing industry performance, market trends, and economic indicators. Making educated decisions requires assessing the risks and possible returns of the investment.

Explaining the ubiquity of SIP investments The systematic investment plan, or SIP, has become more and more popular among investors, particularly younger, novice retail investors who want to fund their higher education, save for retirement, or even just take a trip. For many young adults, the SIP structure is a good fit for their financial objectives. Disciplined saving and investing habits are encouraged by breaking up investments into smaller, more manageable amounts. For novice investors, SIPs offer several advantages, such as:

Power of compounding : Interest that compounds compounded over time grows at a rate that is particularly beneficial for younger investors with longer investment horizons.

: Interest that compounds compounded over time grows at a rate that is particularly beneficial for younger investors with longer investment horizons. Rupee-cost averaging : By purchasing units at different prices, SIPs even out the cost of investment and lessen the effect of market volatility.

: By purchasing units at different prices, SIPs even out the cost of investment and lessen the effect of market volatility. Habit formation : Consistent donations foster responsible money management and disciplined investing practices.

: Consistent donations foster responsible money management and disciplined investing practices. Accessibility: Young earners can initiate SIPs with minimal amounts, making them accessible.

Also Read | Confused by investing? Demystify SIPs and mutual funds in minutes

How do SIP investments work? According to data from the Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI), the SIP method—which entails investing a set amount into a mutual fund scheme at regular intervals, usually monthly—is becoming more and more popular. Here’s a detailed overview of how it operates:

Select a mutual fund scheme : Select a mutual fund scheme based on your risk tolerance and investing objectives.

: Select a mutual fund scheme based on your risk tolerance and investing objectives. Choose the SIP amount and frequency : Choose the monthly investment amount and frequency that you wish to make.

: Choose the monthly investment amount and frequency that you wish to make. Automatic deduction : Give your bank permission to deduct the SIP amount from your account automatically on the selected date.

: Give your bank permission to deduct the SIP amount from your account automatically on the selected date. Allocation of units : The money invested is used to purchase mutual fund scheme units. The Net Asset Value (NAV) of the fund on that particular day determines how many units you will receive.

: The money invested is used to purchase mutual fund scheme units. The Net Asset Value (NAV) of the fund on that particular day determines how many units you will receive. Power of compounding: Compounding, in which returns are reinvested to generate additional returns, helps your investment over time. Common mistakes to avoid with SIPs Though SIPs are an excellent tool for investing, some mistakes can reduce your returns. The following are some typical traps to be aware of:

Ignoring your financial situation : Selecting a SIP amount that puts too much strain on your finances may result in investment disruptions. Ensure that your SIP is appropriate for your total financial obligations, including loans and rent.

: Selecting a SIP amount that puts too much strain on your finances may result in investment disruptions. Ensure that your SIP is appropriate for your total financial obligations, including loans and rent. In the short term : Making snap decisions can result from expecting quick returns. It can be ineffective to constantly start and stop SIPs in an attempt to time the market.

: Making snap decisions can result from expecting quick returns. It can be ineffective to constantly start and stop SIPs in an attempt to time the market. Lack of diversification : Putting all of your money into one fund exposes you to more risk. You risk lower returns if you don’t balance your investments across debt, equity, and other asset classes.

: Putting all of your money into one fund exposes you to more risk. You risk lower returns if you don’t balance your investments across debt, equity, and other asset classes. Ignoring fees : Selecting funds with high expense ratios can diminish your returns. Be mindful of entry and exit loads as well as additional fees.

: Selecting funds with high expense ratios can diminish your returns. Be mindful of entry and exit loads as well as additional fees. Ignoring portfolio assessment: Underperformance may arise from not reviewing your investments regularly. Ignoring fund performance and market shifts could have an impact on your returns.