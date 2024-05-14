Mutual funds: 5 money market schemes delivered over 7.5% return to investors in the past one year
Money market funds are schemes which invest in money market instruments having maturity up to one year. There are 23 mutual fund schemes in this category with total AUMs of ₹1.83 lakh crore, shows the AMFI data on April 30, 2024.
With interest rates hovering at a high level, investments in debt mutual funds have delivered handsome returns. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has kept the repo rate unchanged for the past 12 months, thus rendering the investments in debt instruments reasonably attractive.