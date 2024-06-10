Mutual Funds: 5 top performing large and mid cap funds over 10 years

Large-cap funds make investments in reputable businesses with a solid track record of operations and sound financial standing. These businesses have more varied revenue streams and are more resilient to economic downturns than smaller, more recent businesses, which makes them less volatile.
To reduce risk, large-cap funds frequently hold a wide variety of stocks from numerous industries. The performance of other sectors may lessen the impact of a downturn in one sector on the fund. The importance of investing in large- and mid-cap mutual funds is emphasized by this.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has established a specific investment ratio that is adhered to by large and mid-cap mutual funds. The category breakdown is explained as under.
Large-cap firms, which typically represent the biggest and most reputable companies on the Indian stock market, must account for at least 35% of the fund’s assets. Mid-cap companies, which are smaller than large-cap corporations but have enormous growth potential, should receive a minimum of an additional 35% of your investment.
The goal of this combination is to combine the higher growth potential of mid-cap stocks with the stability of large-cap companies. Because of their established track records, large-cap companies offer greater stability, whereas mid-cap companies have the potential for higher returns but also higher risk.
Investors seeking a balance between risk and return should consider large and mid-cap funds. Investors with a medium- to long-term time horizon and a moderate risk tolerance should consider them.
The following table illustrates the performance of some of the top large and midcap funds in the past decade, thus, highlighting the importance of including one or more of them in your mutual fund category.
Name of the fund
10-year returns
(in %)
SIP Investment
(in Rs)
Investment Tenure
(in years)
Invested Amount
(in Rs)
Estimated Returns
(in Rs)
Total Value of Returns
(in Rs)
Quant Large and Mid Cap Fund
22.28
10,000
10
12,00,000
32,40,138
44,40,138
Mirae Asset Large & Midcap Fund
21.93
10,000
10
12,00,000
31,38,534
43,38,534
Canara Robeco Emerging Equities
20.27
10,000
10
12,00,000
28,73,146
40,73,146
Invesco India Large & Mid Cap Fund
18.09
10,000
10
12,00,000
21,81,891
33,81,891
Edelweiss Large and Mid Cap Fund
16.81
10,000
10
12,00,000
19,18,852
31,18,852
|Source: AMFI (As of June 07, 2024)
Purchasing large and mid-cap mutual funds can be beneficial for many investors for the following reasons:
The fund’s natural diversification is reduced by investing in both large and mid-cap companies, thereby reducing its dependence on the performance of a single company. Big and mid-cap funds are more stable than pure mid- or small-cap funds, but it’s important to remember that they’re still market-linked investments with inherent risks.
All things considered, large and mid-cap mutual funds can be a helpful resource for investors looking for diversification, a potential smoother investment path, and a risk-return balance when compared to pure mid-cap or small-cap options.