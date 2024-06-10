Mutual Funds: 5 top performing large and mid cap funds over 10 years

Large-cap funds make investments in reputable businesses with a solid track record of operations and sound financial standing. These businesses have more varied revenue streams and are more resilient to economic downturns than smaller, more recent businesses, which makes them less volatile.

To reduce risk, large-cap funds frequently hold a wide variety of stocks from numerous industries. The performance of other sectors may lessen the impact of a downturn in one sector on the fund. The importance of investing in large- and mid-cap mutual funds is emphasized by this.



Also Read: Mutual Funds: How can investors ascertain the returns? Here are 5 key metrics

Explaining large and midcap funds The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has established a specific investment ratio that is adhered to by large and mid-cap mutual funds. The category breakdown is explained as under.

Large-cap firms, which typically represent the biggest and most reputable companies on the Indian stock market, must account for at least 35% of the fund’s assets. Mid-cap companies, which are smaller than large-cap corporations but have enormous growth potential, should receive a minimum of an additional 35% of your investment.

The goal of this combination is to combine the higher growth potential of mid-cap stocks with the stability of large-cap companies. Because of their established track records, large-cap companies offer greater stability, whereas mid-cap companies have the potential for higher returns but also higher risk.

Investors seeking a balance between risk and return should consider large and mid-cap funds. Investors with a medium- to long-term time horizon and a moderate risk tolerance should consider them.

Top large and midcap funds for investment The following table illustrates the performance of some of the top large and midcap funds in the past decade, thus, highlighting the importance of including one or more of them in your mutual fund category.

Name of the fund 10-year returns (in %) SIP Investment (in Rs) Investment Tenure (in years) Invested Amount (in Rs) Estimated Returns (in Rs) Total Value of Returns (in Rs) Quant Large and Mid Cap Fund 22.28 10,000 10 12,00,000 32,40,138 44,40,138 Mirae Asset Large & Midcap Fund 21.93 10,000 10 12,00,000 31,38,534 43,38,534 Canara Robeco Emerging Equities 20.27 10,000 10 12,00,000 28,73,146 40,73,146 Invesco India Large & Mid Cap Fund 18.09 10,000 10 12,00,000 21,81,891 33,81,891 Edelweiss Large and Mid Cap Fund 16.81 10,000 10 12,00,000 19,18,852 31,18,852 Source: AMFI (As of June 07, 2024)

Why invest in large and midcap funds? Purchasing large and mid-cap mutual funds can be beneficial for many investors for the following reasons:

Large-cap stability : These funds usually invest in well-established, financially stable companies. Their stocks provide a more stable basis for the fund's value because they are less erratic than those of smaller businesses.

: These funds usually invest in well-established, financially stable companies. Their stocks provide a more stable basis for the fund's value because they are less erratic than those of smaller businesses. Mid-cap growth potential : The fund's mid-cap component could yield higher returns. Expanding businesses with the potential to grow into large-caps in the future are mid-cap corporations.

: The fund's mid-cap component could yield higher returns. Expanding businesses with the potential to grow into large-caps in the future are mid-cap corporations. Diversification : To spread risk, large and mid-cap funds invest in a variety of businesses across multiple industries. The strength of other sectors may offset a decline in one area and improve the overall performance of the fund.

: To spread risk, large and mid-cap funds invest in a variety of businesses across multiple industries. The strength of other sectors may offset a decline in one area and improve the overall performance of the fund. Moderate risk tolerance : Large and mid-cap funds might be a good fit for you if you have a moderate risk tolerance and are prepared to put up with some market volatility.

: Large and mid-cap funds might be a good fit for you if you have a moderate risk tolerance and are prepared to put up with some market volatility. Medium- to long-term goals : These funds work best for investment horizons of three to five years, which will allow you ample time to weather market fluctuations and possibly meet your goals.

: These funds work best for investment horizons of three to five years, which will allow you ample time to weather market fluctuations and possibly meet your goals. Risk awareness: Returns on large- and mid-cap funds are not guaranteed, just like in any market-linked investment. Even though it might be lower than with other solutions, there is still some risk. The fund’s natural diversification is reduced by investing in both large and mid-cap companies, thereby reducing its dependence on the performance of a single company. Big and mid-cap funds are more stable than pure mid- or small-cap funds, but it’s important to remember that they’re still market-linked investments with inherent risks.



Also Read: Mutual Funds: What is a step-up SIP and how does it work?