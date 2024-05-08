Mutual Funds: 6 ELSS schemes gave over 18% annualised returns in the past 10 years
These half a dozen ELSS mutual fund schemes gave more than 18 percent return in the past 10 years. These include Quant ELSS Tax Saver Fund and Bank of India ELSS Fund, among others.
Prior to investing in a mutual fund, retail investors tend to examine its past returns vis-à-vis other schemes in the same category. Although an investor's decision to invest is based on several factors, the past returns is a key reason that an investor can not afford to overlook.