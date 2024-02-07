An investment of ₹1 lakh in this mutual fund at the time of launch would have grown to ₹82.6 lakh
If you invested ₹one lakh in SBI Contra Fund, the investment would have grown to ₹1.45 lakh in one year. In three years, an investment of ₹one lakh would have swelled to ₹2.35 lakh.
The power of compounding is so profound that it is even referred to as magic. It is lauded by all and sundry. The doyens like Warren Buffett credit compounding as one of the key reasons for their wealth generation.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message