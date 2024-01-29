Mutual Funds: What are balanced advantage funds? 3 key advantages of investing in them
These are hybrid mutual funds with allocation to equity instruments and fixed income instruments in a ratio that keeps changing according to the prevailing market conditions.
As per the age-old financial wisdom, investing should lead to a well-rounded portfolio with allocation to equity as well as fixed income instruments. This is important because equity gives healthy returns whereas debt gives downside protection to investors.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message