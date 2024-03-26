Mutual Funds: Can small SIPs help you save enough for children's education?

Investing in children's future requires careful financial planning. Options like mutual funds and SIPs can help accumulate funds for higher education expenses. Start early, diversify investments, and utilize compound growth for long-term benefits.

The expenses of higher education in India are consistently increasing, emphasizing the importance of financial planning for parents aiming to provide their children with quality education. Many parents underestimate the value of early planning. Beginning early enables you to harness the benefits of compound interest, substantially increasing your investment in your child's education. Early planning in terms of where to allocate your funds for your child's future gives you more time to consider different investment avenues and develop a solid financial strategy.

Benefiting from the compounding effect When saving for your child’s education, the impact of compound interest is significant. Initiating early and utilizing the benefits of compound interest can help you to grow your money. Compound interest enables your money to multiply exponentially over time. Each year, the accrued interest is not just added to the principal amount but also earns additional interest in the following years. This compounding effect substantially boosts your investment in the long run. When saving for your child’s education, the impact of compound interest is significant. Initiating early and utilizing the benefits of compound interest can help you to grow your money. Compound interest enables your money to multiply exponentially over time. Each year, the accrued interest is not just added to the principal amount but also earns additional interest in the following years. This compounding effect substantially boosts your investment in the long run.

Furthermore, choosing to invest at an early stage provides you with ample time to investigate different investment opportunities and establish a solid financial strategy. Parents can consider various investment options such as mutual funds, unit-linked insurance plans (ULIPs), Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (for girl child), or Public Provident Fund (PPF), among others.

Gaining from investing in PPF When considering investments for their children, many parents often lean towards being overly cautious about how and where to allocate their funds, leading them to opt for PPF investments. Consistently investing over a period of 15 years or longer can enable parents to accumulate a significant sum to fund their children’s higher education. This can be understood with the help of the following example. When considering investments for their children, many parents often lean towards being overly cautious about how and where to allocate their funds, leading them to opt for PPF investments. Consistently investing over a period of 15 years or longer can enable parents to accumulate a significant sum to fund their children’s higher education. This can be understood with the help of the following example.

Monthly investment: ₹12,500

Return rate: 7.1%

Investment tenure: 15 years

Invested amount: ₹22,50,000

Estimated returns: ₹17,70,301

Maturity amount: ₹40,20,301

However, many parents show a willingness to extend the investment for around five years or more to be able to pay for their wards’ higher education goals. Continuing the PPF investment for five more years means

Monthly investment: ₹12,500

Return rate: 7.1%

Investment tenure: 20 years

Invested amount: ₹30,00,000

Estimated returns: ₹36,30,221

Maturity amount: ₹66,30,221

Putting money in SSY If you have a daughter, investing in the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) can greatly help in accumulating the necessary funds. This scheme is one of the national savings schemes provided by the Indian Government and is specifically designed to secure the future of a girl child.

You can open an SSY account at any public or private sector bank branch or at a post office authorized to manage the scheme. A minimum annual deposit of ₹250 is required, with a maximum annual deposit limit of ₹1.5 lakh. The account reaches maturity 21 years from its opening date. Deposits made to an SSY account are eligible for deductions under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. Moreover, the interest accrued and the maturity amount are both tax-exempt.

Assuming that you invest in this scheme when your child turns six months old and are willing to continue investing money in this scheme for the entire tenure, your investment would amount to something like

Monthly investment: ₹12,500

Return rate: 8.2%

Investment tenure: 21 years

Invested amount: ₹31,50,000

Estimated returns: ₹52,54,046

Maturity amount: ₹84,04,046

SSY offers a secure and reliable method to save for a girl's future needs, such as education or marriage. What's more, it provides a higher interest rate compared to many conventional savings schemes.

Opting for mutual funds Mutual funds can be a potent instrument for wealth generation in India. However, it’s crucial to grasp their functioning before investing. This is especially important when you’re investing for your children’s higher education goals, which are essential not to overlook. Mutual funds can be a potent instrument for wealth generation in India. However, it’s crucial to grasp their functioning before investing. This is especially important when you’re investing for your children’s higher education goals, which are essential not to overlook.

Initially, investing in a mutual fund allows you to diversify your assets, spreading the risk and minimizing the impact of volatility on any individual investment. You have the option to select from large-cap funds, mid-cap funds, small-cap funds, or others. Additionally, you can choose to invest in children’s funds specifically designed for saving and investing for children’s future needs. However, it’s worth noting that children’s funds typically allocate a portion of the invested amount to debt, which can somewhat reduce the rate of return compared to other types of equity funds.

The table below demonstrates how investing in any of these funds can enable you to accumulate sufficient funds to cover your children’s higher education expenses, whether it be for college, university, or beyond. Assuming that the money would be invested for 21 years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Name of the fund Monthly investment (in Rs) Return rate (in %) Invested amount (in Rs) Estimated returns (in Rs) Maturity amount (in Rs) Nippon India Large Cap Fund 12,500 18.28 31,50,000 3,36,24,895 3,67,74,895 Baroda BNP Paribas Large Cap Fund 12,500 17.49 31,50,000 2,93,37,337 3,24,87,337 ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund 12,500 17.20 31,50,000 2,79,01,318 3,10,51,318 Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund 12,500 23.54 31,50,000 8,30,61,729 8,62,11,729 Tata Mid Cap Growth Fund 12,500 22.06 31,50,000 6,43,97,750 6,75,47,750 HSBC Mid Cap Fund 12,500 21.85 31,50,000 6,21,15,693 6,52,65,693 Mirae Asset Large & Midcap Fund 12,500 23.82 31,50,000 8,71,64,218 9,03,14,218 Quant Large and Mid Cap Fund 12,500 23.61 31,50,000 8,40,68,707 8,72,18,707 Canara Robeco Emerging Equities Fund 12,500 22.71 31,50,000 7,20,09,485 7,51,59,485 SBI Small Cap Fund 12,500 27.24 31,50,000 15,74,22,962 16,05,72,962 Axis Small Cap Fund 12,500 24.50 31,50,000 9,80,00,852 10,11,50,852 Kotak Small Cap Fund 12,500 23.58 31,50,000 8,36,35,644 8,67,85,644 Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund 12,500 22.78 31,50,000 7,28,81,427 7,60,31,427 HDFC Children’s Gift Fund 12,500 16.58 31,50,000 2,50,56,167 2,82,06,167 Tata Young Citizens Fund 12,500 14.06 31,50,000 1,60,94,624 1,92,44,624 Source: AMFI (As of March 25, 2024)

Investing in small amounts are an excellent tool for reaching long-term financial goals, such as funding your child’s higher education. Here’s a detailed explanation of why SIPs are particularly well-suited for this objective: Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) are an excellent tool for reaching long-term financial goals, such as funding your child’s higher education. Here’s a detailed explanation of why SIPs are particularly well-suited for this objective:

Ideal for consistent savings: Putting money through SIPs enables you to invest a predetermined amount at regular intervals, such as monthly or quarterly, directly from your earnings. This disciplined approach to saving is essential for building a substantial fund over time.

Start with a modest amount and expand over time: You can initiate SIPs with a modest sum that aligns with your current budget. As your income increases, it's straightforward to boost the SIP amount to amass a larger fund.

Benefit from compound growth: Beginning your SIPs early harnesses the power of compounding. Your investments not only grow based on the initial sum but also on the accrued interest, resulting in a significant fund in the long term.

Invest with a single-minded focus Maintaining a dedicated SIP account or fund for your child’s education is a prudent approach. This ensures that the saved funds are exclusively allocated to this goal, preventing them from being used for other purposes. Certainly, you can invest in SIPs through mutual funds in the name of your minor child. Here’s what you need to know: Maintaining a dedicated SIP account or fund for your child’s education is a prudent approach. This ensures that the saved funds are exclusively allocated to this goal, preventing them from being used for other purposes. Certainly, you can invest in SIPs through mutual funds in the name of your minor child. Here’s what you need to know:

Minor as the account holder: The mutual fund units will be legally owned by your child.

Guardian as the account operator: Until your child attains the age of 18, which is the legal age of majority in India, you can manage the account as the guardian.

KYC requirements: The Know Your Customer (KYC) for a minor can be completed using the guardian’s documents along with the child’s birth certificate.

You cannot afford to make mistakes when investing in your children's future. Investing in your child's future is a vital step in ensuring their well-being and educational opportunities. The power of compounding is your strongest asset. Starting early enables even modest investments to multiply substantially over time. However, merely deciding to invest is not sufficient. Focus on your goals, choose your investment options wisely, and then determine when, where, and how to allocate your funds.

