Mutual funds: Equity schemes derive 88 per cent of assets from individual investors, shows Jan AMFI data
The AMFI data says individual investors now hold a relatively higher share of industry assets i.e., 60.1 percent in January 2024 as compared to 57.3 percent in Jan 2023
While inflows into mutual fund schemes have been rising incessantly month after month, the jump is palpable among retail investors, shows the latest data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).
