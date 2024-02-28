Mutual funds: First time investors should look for these details while comparing the schemes
Mutual funds offer high returns, but online comparisons may not provide all necessary information like fund manager pedigree, investment style changes, and technical terms. Lack of understanding these factors can lead to uninformed decisions and missed opportunities. i
Mutual funds are a much sought after investment avenue especially by the new generation given the potential to generate high returns, particularly through the Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) route. The tech savvy youngsters tend to check and compare the performance of schemes online. Middle aged investors also have the habit of doing comparison online and a good number of them decide and invest based on these comparisons.