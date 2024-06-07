Mutual Funds: How can investors ascertain the returns? Here are 5 key metrics
Mutual Funds have become increasingly popular among investors seeking to achieve financial independence and create wealth for themselves. However, navigating the myriad of mutual fund options and understanding their returns can be daunting for many.