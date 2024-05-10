Mutual Funds: How do index funds provide long-term wealth creation opportunities?
Index funds offer broad market exposure and market-linked returns, attracting investors seeking financial security. They aim to replicate benchmark index performance, providing diversification and low costs compared to actively managed funds.
A recently conducted study on investor behaviour showed that an increasing number of new investors preferred index funds as a way to take exposure to Indian equities. The study further advocated that index funds have become increasingly popular among investors looking to build wealth over the long term. These funds are designed to track the performance of a specific market index and provide a transparent and straightforward investment strategy.