A recently conducted study on investor behaviour showed that an increasing number of new investors preferred index funds as a way to take exposure to Indian equities. The study further advocated that index funds have become increasingly popular among investors looking to build wealth over the long term. These funds are designed to track the performance of a specific market index and provide a transparent and straightforward investment strategy.

As financial markets evolve, the appeal of index funds has surged, attracting both novice and seasoned investors. Their growing popularity stems from an ability to offer broad market exposure and the potential of market-linked returns, making them an essential tool in the arsenal of those aiming to secure their financial future.

This means that these funds do not attempt to outperform the market but deliver in line performance or match the returns of the benchmark subject to tracking error. This is also the biggest difference vs active funds whose aim is to outperform the market at any given point of time or most of the times.



Also Read: Your Questions Answered: Should I invest in single stocks or index funds? Please elaborate

Gaining a better understanding

Essentially, index funds aim to replicate the performance of a benchmark index, like the BSE Sensex or NSE Nifty 50, by mirroring its composition. This passive investment strategy offers a stark contrast to the active management approach, where fund managers engage in frequent activity to determine the ideal portfolio mix.

The broader market exposure extends to fixed income indices as well that cover assets such as government securities, T-bills, corporate bonds, commercial papers etc. Governed by the regulator to safeguard the best interests of the investors, these indices provide for a well-defined, market relevant and rules-based framework.



Also Read: How is the Nifty 500 Index different from Nifty 50?

Index funds are distinguished by several key characteristics that contribute to their appeal:

Transparent at the core: The passive strategy reduces the risk of human error and the bias of market timing, focusing instead on long-term market trends. Furthermore, since index funds only allow for companies listed on a particular index to be a part of the portfolio, the investor knows the exact composition of the underlying assets in the fund. There is no communication barrier. Not only does this help in promoting transparency but also makes it easier for the investor to understand and track his portfolio at all times.

Diversification: Index funds automatically diversify your investment across a broad range of stocks and sectors.This diversification helps spread risk, as the performance of your investment is not tied to any single company or sector. However, investors looking to gain exposure to a particular sector and find diversification opportunities there, can consider funds that track the banking index, consumption index, technology index, etc. Since these funds leverage the broader market wisdom, they are also free from fund manager bias ensuring exposure to all companies on the decided index.



Also Read: Nifty LargeMidcap Index for a blend of stability and high returns. Details here

Low costs: The passive management approach results in lower management fees and trading costs compared to actively managed funds. Given the current macroeconomic situation, the fund manager’s predicament to select the right growth and quality focused companies to invest in has probably increased tenfold. Index funds, on the other hand, leverage market wisdom by following an automated and well-regulated investment method that is free from human or emotional bias.

Thematic innovation: Index funds were once seen as simply mirroring traditional market indices. However, the landscape is evolving. A focus on regulation to develop India's investment scene, combined with the rise of global trends, has opened doors for exciting new investment opportunities. Fund managers are increasingly drawn to themes that promise future sustainability and growth. Adding to this innovation are Smart Beta Index Funds. These funds create unique "factor-based" indexes that use a structured approach to identify companies for investors. This allows for a more targeted investment experience compared to traditional index funds.

Index funds hold significant potential for investors seeking long-term wealth creation. Their core strength lies in inherent diversification. By passively tracking a market index, they hold a basket of securities, automatically spreading investment across various companies and sectors, effectively mitigating risks associated with individual stock selection. Furthermore, unlike actively managed funds where managers attempt to outperform the market, index funds strive & aim to match its performance.



Also Read: What is the Nifty India Manufacturing Index and how are they taxed?

Finally, index funds require minimal ongoing management, making them ideal for busy investors or those new to the market subject to individual risk appetite. They offer a "buy-and-hold" strategy, reducing the need for constant research on individual stocks or attempts to predict market fluctuations. By investing in index funds, investors can benefit from the overall market growth.

In summary, embracing a comprehensive investment strategy is key. By blending both passive and active strategies, investors can aim for consistent growth while still having the flexibility to capitalise on specific market opportunities. It is important to align this mix with one’s investment goals, risk tolerance, and time horizon.



Ashwin Patni, Head Products & Alternatives, Axis AMC

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!