Mutual funds: How do SIP investments help to navigate market volatility?
Making investment decisions driven by short-term market fluctuations is seldom advisable. Investing through SIPs enables investors to remain steady without succumbing to the fear of being swayed by a market bubble.
The instability in the market can be disconcerting, leading investors to reevaluate their strategies. It’s a common dilemma to decide whether to remain invested or wait for the correction to subside. In the current scenario of the market experiencing significant losses, many investors are pondering whether to persist with their regular systematic investment plans (SIPs) or withdraw their funds from the market.