Mutual Funds: How to become a crorepati with the 15x15x15 investing rule?
The 15x15x15 formula, though catchy and easy to remember, has its flaws and limitations when it comes to SIP investing. Before embracing this seemingly attractive investment strategy, it's important to recognize its drawbacks and take a broader perspective on where to allocate your funds.
The 15x15x15 rule is a straightforward formula that illustrates how compounding and systematic investment plans (SIPs) can enhance your mutual fund portfolio. This is an explanation of the formula.