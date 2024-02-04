Mutual Funds: How to leverage the potential of index funds in your portfolio? MintGenie explains
Index funds in India have gained popularity due to awareness initiatives and innovative benchmark schemes. They replicate a stock market index and aim to match the returns of the benchmark.
The dynamics of index funds have changed significantly in the last few years in India. With the proliferation of awareness initiatives and the introduction of innovative benchmark schemes by mutual fund houses, investors are exploring this universe with active interest. Simply put, index funds replicate a stock market index in terms of a portfolio.