Mutual Funds: How to spot and fix overlaps for a smarter investment portfolio

They say that you should diversify your investments. And for that, most people after investing for a few years, reach a stage where they have money invested across multiple mutual funds. But do you know what happens when you invest in multiple mutual funds, and unsurprisingly, they have many of the same stocks?
This is what is referred to as mutual fund portfolio overlap. Portfolio overlap is a natural side effect of investing in several funds in your pursuit of diversification. And while it is not possible to eliminate it fully if you invest in several schemes, it should be limited to a reasonable amount.
Given that overlap is practically unavoidable, the next best question is to assess how much is acceptable. There’s no strict rule about this, but a lower overlap is better for diversification.
Let’s take the popular largecap funds category as an example. There are currently 34 schemes in the category. If we narrow down the list by only looking at funds with a minimum AUM of ₹5000 cr and a vintage of at least 3 years, then we still have 12 funds. As you can see below, there can be significant overlaps of up to 69% between two large-cap funds at times.
If you are a largecap oriented investor and you keep adding multiple largecap funds to your portfolio, then there are chances that you will end up with a portfolio with huge overlaps and with most funds owning the same stocks across different schemes.
So, what should you do as an investor to go about selecting the funds to minimise portfolio overlap? A few things that can be kept in mind are:
Investors often put money into new funds without checking if the new fund's investments are similar to those they already own. If the new fund has a lot in common with its existing portfolio, it doesn't provide much extra diversification. This means they're just adding more of the same, which can make their portfolio too focused on a particular investment style or size.
As a result, the returns may become uneven across different market conditions. To create a well-diversified and balanced portfolio, it's better to choose funds that don't have many overlapping investments with what they already have.
Also, it is best to periodically review portfolio overlap to see if there is a creeping increase in the overlap amongst the funds you have. You definitely cannot eliminate portfolio overlap as some ‘good’ stocks will always attract everyone and hence, be part of multiple funds you hold. But best to have a reasonable low level of overlap than high, other factors being the same.
While portfolio overlaps aren’t disastrous literally, beyond a point, they do tend to limit the benefits of diversification. So, if you are aware of how mutual funds overlap, then you can identify potential redundancies in your portfolio and make intelligent changes to reduce it.
Dev Ashish is a Sebi-registered investment adviser and the founder of Stable Investor.
