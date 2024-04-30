Mutual Funds: How to utilise lump sum investment via STP in volatile markets?
Investors can use Systematic Transfer Plans (STPs) to transfer funds from debt-oriented schemes to equity funds, reducing market volatility impact and benefiting from compounding.
Investors with lump sum amounts during market highs are usually faced with the dilemma of how to time their investments. They can consider using the simple yet effective option of Systematic Transfer Plans (STPs) in mutual funds. STP allows for a disciplined transfer of funds from a debt-oriented scheme like a liquid fund to an equity fund, all within the same fund house. This strategy can help mitigate the impact of market volatility and take advantage of the power of compounding.