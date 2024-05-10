Mutual Funds: New KYC norms for investors take effect from 2024-25; here’s what you need to know
Investors need to update their KYC with Aadhaar to purchase new MF units from 2024-25 under SEBI rules. Checking KYC status with KRAs such as CAMS, Karvy, CVL, and NDML is crucial for continued access to MF investments.
Mutual fund (MF) investors who invested before the advent of the now ubiquitous Aadhaar by submitting bank account statements or utility bills as proof of address but have failed to update the 12-digit digital national identity number in their individual folios better watch out.