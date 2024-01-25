Mutual funds: Now retail investors own 60% of total assets, shows AMFI data
Retail investors own 60 percent of assets, while the remainder of assets are held by institutional investors. Additionally, equity-oriented schemes derive 89 percent of their assets from individual investors.
Upon observing the recently-released AMFI data, one can promptly infer that the spike in mutual fund investment is an outcome of growing investment by retail investors, most of whom opt for equity schemes. It appears quite evidently when the data shows that equity-oriented schemes derive 89 percent of their assets from individual investors.