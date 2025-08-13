Mutual funds pour ₹5,294 crore into IPOs in June quarter; smallcaps take center stage: Ventura report

The mutual fund industry demonstrated strong participation in newly listed companies during the quarter ended June 2025, with total investments exceeding ₹5,294 crore across recent IPOs, according to a study by Ventura. The majority of these investments were in small-cap companies, with only one classified as a mid-cap, underscoring fund managers’ strategic tilt towards scalable, high-growth businesses with the potential for superior returns over time.

In July 2025, several newly listed companies through IPOs were added to mutual fund portfolios, with market values above ₹20 crore. The highest exposure was in Ather Energy, with market value held by MFs at ₹1,351 crore, followed closely by HDB Financial Services at ₹1,331 crore. Together, these two accounted for more than half of the total value. Other significant MF positions included Schloss Bangalore ( ₹679 crore), Aegis Vopak Terminals ( ₹495 crore), Belrise Industries ( ₹398 crore), and Oswal Pumps ( ₹387 crore).

Smaller, but notable, mutual fund exposures were seen in Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases ( ₹357 crore), Kalpataru ( ₹241 crore), and Sambhv Steel Tubes ( ₹55 crore). HDB Financial Services, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases, and Sambhv Steel Tubes were listed in the first week of July 2025. Except for HDB Financial Services, which falls under the Mid Cap category, all other companies are Small Caps.

Strong Scheme Performance Against Nifty, Mixed Results vs Benchmarks Ventura’s analysis of 335 equity schemes across the top 20 asset management companies (by AUM) for the January–March 2025 quarter showed that 90 percent of schemes outperformed the Nifty 50 TRI. This reflects the index’s relative underperformance during the period. However, only 41 percent of schemes managed to beat their respective category benchmarks, suggesting more competitive conditions and selective alpha generation.

Invesco Mutual Fund emerged as the top performer on benchmark outperformance, with 13 out of 16 schemes (81 percent) exceeding their benchmarks — the highest success rate among peers. Other fund houses, including Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, Kotak Mutual Fund, Nippon Mutual Fund, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, Canara Robeco Mutual Fund, and Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, saw all their equity schemes outperform the Nifty, reflecting consistent delivery across portfolios, noted Ventura.

Smallcap Funds See Sharpest AUM Growth Moroever, Ventua pointed out that Smallcap funds registered a 20 percent rise in assets under management, the highest growth among all categories, marking a strong reversal from the previous quarter when they ranked at the bottom. This rebound signals renewed investor confidence in high-risk, high-reward segments.

Meanwhile, it noted that Midcap and multicap funds followed closely, posting growth of 17 percent and 16.5 percent respectively, supported by a broader market rally and increased interest in diversification beyond largecaps. The AUM surge suggests investors are moving down the market-cap curve in search of better returns, encouraged by attractive valuations, improved earnings visibility, and steady domestic retail inflows.

Furthermore, the large & midcap category also posted robust growth of 14.8 percent, benefiting from its balance of stability and growth. Sectoral and thematic funds saw an 11.9 percent increase, reflecting demand for targeted exposure to areas such as manufacturing, defence, and electric vehicles.

Sector Allocation Trends Private Banks maintained the largest share of mutual fund AUM among the top 10 sectors at 30 percent ( ₹4.66 lakh crore). IT – Software and Pharmaceuticals followed with 15 percent and 13.5 percent shares, respectively.

While the top five sectors remained unchanged, notable changes emerged in the lower half of the rankings. Telecom – Services climbed to sixth place with ₹88,368 crore (5.8 percent), reflecting rising investor interest in a digitally driven growth sector. Auto Ancillary entered the top 10 for the first time with ₹69,631 crore (4.5 percent), replacing Hospitals & Healthcare.

Conversely, Power and Engineering & Construction slipped slightly in position despite maintaining substantial allocations. The changes suggest a selective portfolio realignment by fund managers, balancing sectoral rotation with long-term structural themes.