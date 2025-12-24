Mutual funds wary of Sebi proposal to link fees to performance, cite complexity in calculations
Summary
Apart from varying investor entry and exit points, mutual funds are concerned about revenue uncertainty and operational challenges as the proposal aims to differentiate fund performance for investors.
Mutual funds are pushing back against the Indian market regulator’s proposal to introduce a fee linked to good performance, citing the difficulty of calculating these amounts.
