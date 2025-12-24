“Sebi is keen on introducing a performance-based expense ratio like the one prevalent in PMS (portfolio management services) as it would help investors differentiate between different schemes and funds," said a person privy to the regulator’s discussions on the matter. “Right now, all mutual funds are coming out with similar schemes and structures – there is no differentiator. Sebi wants AMCs to come up with a framework that would work well for them. The idea is to set a benchmark above which performance fees can be charged, similar to PMS."