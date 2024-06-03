Mutual Funds: Should you invest in solution-oriented funds? MintGenie explains
While some investors may find solution-oriented mutual funds to be a wise option, they are not the best option for everyone. Most importantly, investors may not achieve the goals for which they invested if the nominal returns on these funds are insufficient.
A financial goal is essential when investing in mutual funds or any other sort of investment. A specific goal, such as saving for retirement, a child’s education, or a down payment on a home, might help guide your decisions. Knowing your goal enables you to select the appropriate investment horizon (short-term or long-term) and a mutual fund with a risk profile and asset allocation that match your timeframe.