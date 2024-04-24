Mutual Funds: Small, mid cap funds saw massive surge in folios in March
A total of 3.63 lakh new mutual fund folios were added in small cap category. The corresponding data for mid cap and large cap schemes stood at 2.99 lakh and 1.79 lakh, respectively.
Although small cap mutual funds saw redemption in the month of March, the number of new mutual fund folios in this category hit a whopping 3,63,000 in the last month of FY2024, showed the AMFI data.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message