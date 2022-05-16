STPs vs SIPs: Which is the better investment strategy in current market scenario

“Simple rule of thumb is when markets are turning bearish and if you have investment in debt funds, then you can think about systematically transfer to Equity funds to buy more units. The time horizon of transfer plan needs to be decided keeping investor’s goals and risk appetite in mind. When markets are turning bullish, we can book some profits and protect capital by systematically shifting funds from Equity mutual funds to Respective debt mutual funds," said Tarun Birani, Founder & CEO of TBNG Capital Advisors.

