Mutual Funds stress test result: 6 days required for 50% portfolio liquidation of Quant Mid Cap Fund
Mutual Funds stress test result: ‘Our Predictive Analytics tools endorse that there are no classic signs of euphoria in Indian equities at this point,’ said Quant MF
On March 14, Quant Mutual Fund released stress test results for its small-cap and mid-cap mutual fund schemes. The results indicate that it would take 22 days for 50% portfolio liquidation in the Quant Small Cap Fund and 6 days in the Quant Mid Cap Fund. For 25% liquidation, the timeframes are 11 days and 3 days for the small-cap and mid-cap funds respectively.