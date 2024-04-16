Mutual funds stress test: Small cap funds' liquidity improves, albeit slightly

Tata Small Cap fund will now require 29 days and 15 days, respectively, to liquidate 50 percent and 25 percent of portfolio, against 35 and 18 earlier in February.

The disclosure of stress test and liquidity analysis in respect of small cap funds revealed that the time period required to liquidate portfolio has reduced, albeit marginally. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Axis small cap fund will now need 27 days to liquidate 50 percent of their portfolio and 13 days for 25 percent of portfolio against 28 days and 14 days, respectively, the table below shows.

Tata Small Cap fund will now need 29 days and 15 days, respectively against 35 and 18 days earlier in the month of February. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Nippon India Small Cap Fund will need 29 days and 15 days, respectively, to liquidate 50 percent and 25 percent of its portfolio against 27 days and 13 days earlier.

Conversely, Kotak Small Cap Fund will require 34 days instead of 33 earlier to liquidate half of its portfolio.

It is worth recalling that mutual fund houses are meant to reveal the level of liquidity enjoyed by their small and mid-cap schemes each month by carrying out a ‘stress test’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stress Test for March

Small Cap funds 50% (no of days to liquidate) 25% (no of days to liquidate) Axis Small Cap Fund 27 13 DSP Small Cap Fund 32 16 HDFC Small Cap Fund 44 22 Kotak Small Cap Fund 34 17 Nippon India Small Cap Fund 29 15 SBI Small Cap Fund 58 29 Tata Small Cap Fund 29 15

Stress Test for February

Small Cap Funds 50% 25% Axis Small Cap Fund 28 14 DSP Small Cap Fund 32 16 HDFC SCF 42 21 Kotak 33 17 Nippon India Small Cap Fund 27 13 SBI Small Cap 60 30 Tata Small Cap Fund 35 18

These directions were issued by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) after witnessing froth in the mid and small cap stocks. Retail investors are meant to be cautioned through these disclosures before they invest in small and mid-cap mutual funds. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This holds a lot of significance when a few fund houses, after witnessing the massive inflow of funds in their schemes, restricted the lumpsum investment in their schemes.

