Before deciding to invest in a mutual fund scheme, investors often weigh a slew of factors such as the category it belongs to, the fund house that runs it, scheme’s asset size, its constituent stocks and sectors, and importantly – the returns it has delivered in the recent past.

Although the past returns do not guarantee consistent future returns, they still hold a lot of importance compared to most of the other factors.

Here, we give a lowdown on one of the top-performing mutual funds i.e., Tata Digital India Mutual Fund that has an asset size of ₹9,272 crore. The scheme was launched on Dec 28, 2015. Its benchmark index is Nifty IT TRI.

Returns delivered

In the past one year, the fund has delivered a return of 31.90 percent while the past three-year’s CAGR return is 20.89 percent, the AMFI data reveals.

This means if someone had invested ₹1 lakh one year ago, they would have grown the investment to ₹1,31,900. And if you had invested the same amount three years ago, the sum would have grown to ₹1,76,670.

Tenure CAGR (%) Investment of ₹ 1 lakh grows to 1 year 31.90 ₹ 1,31,900 3 years 20.89 ₹ 1,76,670

(Source: AMFI, returns as on Dec 29, 2023)

If you had invested ₹10,000 every month via SIP (systematic investment plan) in this scheme, it would have grown to ₹1,42,897 in one year by making an investment of ₹1,20,000.

Tenure SIP of ₹ 10K grows to Investment made (Rs) Gains (Rs) 1 1,42,897 1,20,000 22,897 3 5,03,411 3,60,000 1,43,411

(Based on CAGR returns given above)

Additionally, if you had invested ₹10,000 every month for three continuous years via SIP, the investment would have grown to ₹5,03,411 by investing a total of ₹3,60,000.

Details of the scheme

The scheme seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing a minimum of 80 percent of its net assets in stocks of IT companies in India or abroad. This eight-year fund has an expense ratio of 0.33 percent

The top five constituent stocks of the fund are Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies and LTIMindtree.

The fund is managed by Meeta Shetty who manages five other funds such as Tata Large & Mid Cap Fund, Tata India Pharma and Healthcare Fund and Tata Focused Equity Fund.

