Mutual funds: Tata Digital India Fund delivered a whopping 32% return in last one year; check scheme details here
Tata Digital India Fund was launched on December 28, 2015. The size of the fund is ₹9,272 crore. In the past one year, the fund has delivered a return of 31.90 percent while the three-year CAGR return is 20.89 percent.
Before deciding to invest in a mutual fund scheme, investors often weigh a slew of factors such as the category it belongs to, the fund house that runs it, scheme’s asset size, its constituent stocks and sectors, and importantly – the returns it has delivered in the recent past.