Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Mutual Funds / Mutual funds: Tata Digital India Fund delivered a whopping 32% return in last one year; check scheme details here
MintGenie

Mutual funds: Tata Digital India Fund delivered a whopping 32% return in last one year; check scheme details here

MintGenie Team

Tata Digital India Fund was launched on December 28, 2015. The size of the fund is 9,272 crore. In the past one year, the fund has delivered a return of 31.90 percent while the three-year CAGR return is 20.89 percent.

The top five constituent stocks of the scheme are Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies and LTIMindtree.

Before deciding to invest in a mutual fund scheme, investors often weigh a slew of factors such as the category it belongs to, the fund house that runs it, scheme’s asset size, its constituent stocks and sectors, and importantly – the returns it has delivered in the recent past.

Although the past returns do not guarantee consistent future returns, they still hold a lot of importance compared to most of the other factors.

Here, we give a lowdown on one of the top-performing mutual funds i.e., Tata Digital India Mutual Fund that has an asset size of 9,272 crore. The scheme was launched on Dec 28, 2015. Its benchmark index is Nifty IT TRI.

Returns delivered

In the past one year, the fund has delivered a return of 31.90 percent while the past three-year’s CAGR return is 20.89 percent, the AMFI data reveals.

This means if someone had invested 1 lakh one year ago, they would have grown the investment to 1,31,900. And if you had invested the same amount three years ago, the sum would have grown to 1,76,670.

Tenure                  CAGR (%) Investment of 1 lakh grows to 
1 year                                       31.90 1,31,900
3 years                                           20.89 1,76,670

(Source: AMFI, returns as on Dec 29, 2023)

If you had invested 10,000 every month via SIP (systematic investment plan) in this scheme, it would have grown to 1,42,897 in one year by making an investment of 1,20,000.

Tenure                        SIP of 10K grows toInvestment made (Rs)Gains (Rs)
1                                                           1,42,8971,20,00022,897
3                                                         5,03,4113,60,0001,43,411

(Based on CAGR returns given above)

Additionally, if you had invested 10,000 every month for three continuous years via SIP, the investment would have grown to 5,03,411 by investing a total of 3,60,000.

Details of the scheme

The scheme seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing a minimum of 80 percent of its net assets in stocks of IT companies in India or abroad. This eight-year fund has an expense ratio of 0.33 percent

The top five constituent stocks of the fund are Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies and LTIMindtree.

The fund is managed by Meeta Shetty who manages five other funds such as Tata Large & Mid Cap Fund, Tata India Pharma and Healthcare Fund and Tata Focused Equity Fund.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Mutual Fund news and updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.