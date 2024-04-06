Mutual Funds: These 10 funds investing in overseas ETFs gave over 30 percent return in the past one year
Fund of funds are schemes which invest in the units of other schemes of the same mutual fund or other mutual funds.They are meant to invest a minimum of 95 percent of investment in the underlying fund.
Before investing in a mutual fund scheme, investors often examine the past returns of that scheme and compare them with the similar schemes that fall under the same category.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message