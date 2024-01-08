The year 2023 has, undoubtedly, turned out to be quite positive for investment by retail investors into mutual funds. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The total SIP (systematic investment plan) inflow in the calendar year 2023 stood at ₹1,83,741 crore after December witnessed an SIP inflow to the tune of ₹17,610 crore.

In the calendar year 2022, the corresponding figure stood at ₹1,49,437, thus indicating an increase of 23 percent in 2023 over 2022.

It is vital to note that December saw the highest ever level of SIPs. Now the SIP AUM (assets under management) stands at ₹9,95,925 crore as compared to ₹9,31,333 crore for November 2023.

Month (2023) SIP contribution ( ₹ crore) Jan 13,856 Feb 13,686 March 14,276 Apr 13,728 May 14,749 June 14,734 July 15,245 Aug 15,814 Sep 16,042 Oct 16,928 Nov 17,073 Dec 17,610

Inflows in equity schemes It is vital to note that most of the inflows were seen in equity mutual funds thanks to the ongoing bull run which led to a jump of 18 percent in Sensex and around 20 percent in Nifty50 in 2023. With ₹16,997 crore added to equity mutual funds in December, total inflows into equity schemes touched a whopping ₹1,61,573 crore during the calendar year 2023, the AMFI data revealed.

In contrast, debt mutual funds saw an outflow of ₹46,089 crore during the year thanks to ₹75,560 crore outflows in December alone.

The number of new SIPs registered in December 2023 were 40,32,643, taking the total number to 7,63,65,924.

New milestones achieved Mutual fund industry’s net AUM has reached a momentous milestone of ₹50,77,900 crore for the month of December 2023 as compared to November’s figure of ₹49,04,992.39 crore, shows the latest AMFI data.

Mutual Fund folios reached an all-time high of 16,48,90,272 in December 2023 as compared to 16,18,14,583 in November 2023.

Retail mutual fund folios (Equity + Hybrid + Solution Oriented Schemes) also hit at an all-time high of 13,18,55,261 for the month of December 2023 as compared to 12,92,21,994 in November 2023.

