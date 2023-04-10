Mutual Funds vs REITs: Which is better for investment purpose?4 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 11:33 AM IST
- Mutual Funds vs REITs: The choice of investing completely depends on an individual's investment goals, risk tolerance, and personal preferences.
Mutual Funds vs REITs: Where to invest your money? What is good investment option? Will my money be safe? Mutual Fund or SIP or Real estate? What should I choose? All these questions arise in our mind when we plan our investment journey. In this article, we will talk about real estate or mutual funds investment which will help you choose the best investment option. Livemint spoke to experts and discussed some points you need to know about before making your investment option.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×