Mutual Funds vs REITs: Which is better for investment purpose?

Difference between REITs and mutual funds

According to Ankit Aggarwal, MD, Devika Group, REITs are much similar to mutual funds. The main difference is in the minimum amount of investment in REITs and Mutual funds. The other difference between REITs and mutual funds is that in investment areas REITs are listed on the stock exchange and one can transact in REITs through Demat account only, Whereas, one can invest in mutual funds offline/online through their website. Mutual fund investment can be done through stock exchanges as well however there is a liquidity problem on stock exchanges. REITs mainly invest in real estate only. Out of the real estate investments, ~ 80% of investment is made in rental properties. The remaining 20% of investments are made in properties that are under construction. In that sense, Mutual Fund investments are highly liquid. Its units can be redeemed at any time with the click of a few buttons and the money will be deposited to the designated bank account within two-three business days.