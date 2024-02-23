Mutual funds: What are arbitrage funds? From benefits to taxation; all you need to know
Arbitrage funds exploit price differences to make quick profits by buying low and selling high. They thrive in volatile markets, offer low risk, favorable tax treatment, and potential for higher returns.
Imagine you have some colourful candies, and you notice that in one store, they're selling for one shiny sticker each, but in another store across the street, they're selling for two shiny stickers each. So, what do you do? You quickly run to the store where they're cheaper, buy a bunch with your stickers, and then run to the other store and sell them for more stickers. That's kind of like what arbitrage is. Arbitrage funds work a bit like this. They keep an eye out for situations where they can buy something for a low price in one place and sell it for a higher price somewhere else. It's like finding a good deal and making a little profit from it.