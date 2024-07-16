Mutual Funds: What are balanced advantage funds and its benefits?

The launch of the Canara Robeco Balanced Advantage Fund has reignited interest in investing in such funds. Typically catering to conservative investors who prefer cautious steps in the stock market, this fund’s introduction has surprised optimistic investors who have been capitalizing on the current bull market rally.
Balanced Advantage Funds (BAFs) are hybrid funds blending investments in both equity (stocks) and debt (bonds). They may also allocate to other asset classes such as real estate or gold, albeit in smaller proportions. Unlike conventional hybrid funds that maintain a fixed ratio of equity and debt, BAFs adopt a dynamic strategy. Fund managers actively modify the allocation between equity and debt according to their evaluation of prevailing market conditions.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), India's securities regulator, grants BAFs flexibility in their investment approach. These funds can allocate anywhere between 0% to 100% of their portfolio in equity and debt, enabling fund managers to adopt a more tactical investment strategy.
Typically, BAFs target a moderate equity allocation (approximately 60-70%) to balance growth potential with reduced risk compared to pure equity funds. The remainder of the fund, after allocating to equity, is invested in debt instruments. This debt allocation aims to provide stability and generate income, particularly during periods of volatility in equity markets.
Asset allocation forms the core feature of BAFs. Unlike traditional hybrid funds that adhere to fixed percentages in equity and debt, BAFs employ a dynamic asset allocation strategy. This involves continuous evaluation by the fund manager of market conditions, leading to adjustments in the mix between equity and debt investments.
However, each BAF operates with a pre-defined investment model that serves as a blueprint for the fund manager. This model incorporates factors such as market valuations, volatility, and economic indicators to establish the most suitable asset allocation strategy.
Various BAFs employ distinct investment strategies. While they all adhere to the core principle of dynamic allocation, their specific investment models and targeted equity allocations can vary. The dynamic approach of BAF investments seeks to mitigate risk by increasing allocation to debt instruments during anticipated market downturns.
Balanced Advantage Funds provide numerous advantages that appeal to investors, particularly those looking for a balance between risk and return.
There are certain drawbacks to consider when investing in BAFs, including:
In general, BAFs employing dynamic asset allocation can appeal to investors aiming to balance growth with risk mitigation. Nonetheless, it's essential to grasp possible drawbacks and verify that the fund aligns with your investment objectives and risk tolerance. Consulting a financial advisor can help assess whether a BAF suits your portfolio needs effectively.