Mutual Funds: What are balanced advantage funds and its benefits?

The launch of the Canara Robeco Balanced Advantage Fund has reignited interest in investing in such funds. Typically catering to conservative investors who prefer cautious steps in the stock market, this fund’s introduction has surprised optimistic investors who have been capitalizing on the current bull market rally.

Balanced Advantage Funds (BAFs) are hybrid funds blending investments in both equity (stocks) and debt (bonds). They may also allocate to other asset classes such as real estate or gold, albeit in smaller proportions. Unlike conventional hybrid funds that maintain a fixed ratio of equity and debt, BAFs adopt a dynamic strategy. Fund managers actively modify the allocation between equity and debt according to their evaluation of prevailing market conditions.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), India's securities regulator, grants BAFs flexibility in their investment approach. These funds can allocate anywhere between 0% to 100% of their portfolio in equity and debt, enabling fund managers to adopt a more tactical investment strategy.

Typically, BAFs target a moderate equity allocation (approximately 60-70%) to balance growth potential with reduced risk compared to pure equity funds. The remainder of the fund, after allocating to equity, is invested in debt instruments. This debt allocation aims to provide stability and generate income, particularly during periods of volatility in equity markets.

Asset allocation strategy in BAFs Asset allocation forms the core feature of BAFs. Unlike traditional hybrid funds that adhere to fixed percentages in equity and debt, BAFs employ a dynamic asset allocation strategy. This involves continuous evaluation by the fund manager of market conditions, leading to adjustments in the mix between equity and debt investments.

However, each BAF operates with a pre-defined investment model that serves as a blueprint for the fund manager. This model incorporates factors such as market valuations, volatility, and economic indicators to establish the most suitable asset allocation strategy.

Various BAFs employ distinct investment strategies. While they all adhere to the core principle of dynamic allocation, their specific investment models and targeted equity allocations can vary. The dynamic approach of BAF investments seeks to mitigate risk by increasing allocation to debt instruments during anticipated market downturns.

Benefits of investing in BAFs Balanced Advantage Funds provide numerous advantages that appeal to investors, particularly those looking for a balance between risk and return.

Lower volatility : Through dynamic asset allocation adjustments between equities and debt, BAFs strive to deliver reduced volatility compared to pure equity funds. This approach aims to offer a smoother investment journey and potentially mitigate downside risk during market downturns.

: Through dynamic asset allocation adjustments between equities and debt, BAFs strive to deliver reduced volatility compared to pure equity funds. This approach aims to offer a smoother investment journey and potentially mitigate downside risk during market downturns. Growth potential : Balanced Advantage Funds retain the potential for growth via their equity allocation. In favorable market conditions, fund managers can increase equity allocations, aiming to capitalize on potential gains.

: Balanced Advantage Funds retain the potential for growth via their equity allocation. In favorable market conditions, fund managers can increase equity allocations, aiming to capitalize on potential gains. Diversification : These funds naturally provide diversification by investing across both equity and debt. This strategy spreads risk across various asset classes, reducing the impact of underperformance in any single asset class.

: These funds naturally provide diversification by investing across both equity and debt. This strategy spreads risk across various asset classes, reducing the impact of underperformance in any single asset class. Tax efficiency : Depending on their equity allocation, BAFs can offer tax advantages. Funds with a higher equity allocation (above 65%) can benefit from lower long-term capital gains tax rates on their equity holdings, whereas those with a bias towards debt can leverage indexation benefits on their debt holdings.

: Depending on their equity allocation, BAFs can offer tax advantages. Funds with a higher equity allocation (above 65%) can benefit from lower long-term capital gains tax rates on their equity holdings, whereas those with a bias towards debt can leverage indexation benefits on their debt holdings. Appropriate for different risk profiles: With diverse equity allocation strategies, BAFs can accommodate investors with moderate risk tolerance levels who seek a blend of growth potential and stability.

Cons of putting money in BAFs There are certain drawbacks to consider when investing in BAFs, including: