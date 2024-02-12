Mutual funds: What are ESG sub-categories allowed as per Sebi framework? MintGenie explains
Mutual fund houses were earlier permitted to launch only one ESG scheme under the thematic category. As per the Sebi master circular dated May 19, 2023, it was decided to introduce a separate sub-category for ESG investments under the thematic category of equity schemes.
If you want to invest in the high-performing mutual funds, while being true to your moral compass at the same time — you can explore a category known as ESG, or environmental, social and governance.
