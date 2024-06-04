Mutual Funds: What is a step-up SIP and how does it work?
Mutual fund step-up SIP allows investors to increase their contribution periodically, tailored for those expecting income growth. Here's how it works
A step-up Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) is an advanced version of the traditional SIP, tailored to address the evolving financial capacity of an investor. Unlike a regular SIP where the investment amount remains constant, a step-up SIP allows investors to increase their contribution periodically, typically on an annual basis.