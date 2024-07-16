Mutual Funds: What is Nifty 500 index and why you should invest in it?

The launch of the Axis Nifty 500 Index Fund enables investors interested in an open-ended index fund that tracks the Nifty 500 TRI. The fund aims to offer a long-term wealth creation solution by investing in a diversified portfolio of Nifty 500 TRI stocks, aiming to mirror their returns closely. For those new to the concept, the Nifty 500 Index monitors the performance of India’s top 500 companies listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), chosen based on their market capitalization and trading volume.

Furthermore, the index covers approximately 91.8% of the free float market capitalization of stocks listed on the NSE. It undergoes semi-annual rebalancing to adjust for market changes.

The Nifty 500 index effectively includes companies from all three market capitalization segments. Here is a breakdown of the index based on market capitalization.

Large caps : These are the largest and most established companies in India, constituting the majority of the weightage in the Nifty 500 (approximately 74.5%).

Who might benefit from investing in the Nifty 500 index fund? The Nifty 500 index fund can appeal to various types of investors, with several characteristics that enhance its attractiveness:

Long-term investors : Despite fluctuations, the stock market tends to trend upward over extended periods. With a horizon of over five years, you can withstand market volatility and potentially capitalize on the growth of the Indian economy.

What makes investing in the Nifty 500 Index worthwhile? The Nifty 500 index presents numerous benefits for investors, making it an appealing choice for those seeking exposure to the Indian stock market: