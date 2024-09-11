Mutual Funds: Why have fund houses launched too many sectoral schemes lately? MintGenie explains

Overall, there are a total of 179 thematic mutual funds in the entire mutual fund universe, which is – hold your breath – more than the total of all key categories put together, i.e., small cap, mid cap, large cap, flexi cap and multi-cap mutual funds

Vimal Chander Joshi
Published11 Sep 2024, 02:08 PM IST
Wealth advisors argue that the asset management companies (AMCs) use sectoral mutual funds as a tool to garner more money from investors along different themes.
Wealth advisors argue that the asset management companies (AMCs) use sectoral mutual funds as a tool to garner more money from investors along different themes.

If you are a lay investor and plan to invest in a new mutual fund scheme, you undoubtedly have several options. However, most options are likely to fall into thematic or sectoral schemes.

In August alone, four asset management companies (AMCs) rolled out thematic mutual fund schemes, including the Bank of India Business Cycle Fund, a manufacturing mutual fund by Invesco India and a business cycle fund by Motilal Oswal.

Also Read | Inflows into equity schemes rose 3%, debt funds saw 62% dip in Aug: AMFI data

The latest AMFI (Association of Mutual Funds in India) data released on Tuesday revealed that there are 179 thematic mutual funds in the entire mutual fund universe, which is—hold your breath—more than the total of all key categories put together, i.e., small cap, mid cap, large cap, flexi cap, and multi-cap mutual funds.

Several mutual fund houses have recently launched several sectoral/thematic mutual fund schemes. These include the SBI Innovative Opportunities Fund and the ICICI Prudential Energy Opportunities Fund.

Month                                         Thematic/ sectoral schemesInflow ( crore)
May                                               16219,213
June                                            17222,351.6
July                                              17418,386
Aug                                              17918,117 crore

(Source: AMFI)

Sectoral funds galore

But why are mutual fund houses launching sectoral schemes aplenty?

Some wealth advisors believe that asset management companies (AMCs) use them as a tool to garner more money from investors along different themes. But can’t they also do this by launching schemes in other categories?

While shedding light on this, Sridharan Sundaram, founder of Wealth Ladder Direct, says that since Sebi introduced the fund categorisation of mutual fund schemes in 2017, fund houses are not left with too much leeway in other categories.

This means that the definition of a scheme as small cap, flexi cap, mid-cap, or multi-cap is well-defined. One fund house can launch only one scheme in each category, leaving fund houses with little legroom for launching schemes in the existing categories.

Also Read | Mutual Funds: 5 common mistakes you must avoid while investing in SIPs

“These fund houses tend to launch new schemes to garner more funds. Even investors also want new themes and categories to invest their money, which prompts these AMCs to roll out new schemes in sectoral funds,” says Sundaram.

“Another reason for launching new sectoral funds is that schemes can’t do sectoral rotation because each constituent stock may have an investment of around 300-400 crore, so it is difficult to exit these investments,” he elucidates.

Also Read | How divorce led this influencer to go all in on mutual funds

Echoing similar sentiments, Preeti Zende, a Sebi-registered investment advisor and founder of Apna Dhan Financial Services, says, “Sectoral or thematic funds are favourite among investors for quite some time as some specific themes are in the news due to special emphasis given by the Centre. These include defence, infrastructure, railways, shipping, EV and manufacturing. So, many companies from these sectors get more cash flow, and their valuations are now skyrocketing. To garner the investors' interest and to be part of this euphoria, many AMCs prefer to launch such sectorial and thematic funds to attract more and more investment.” 

"But investors should be very careful since these sectors are already overheated, and a bubble is already created in some parts. So instead of betting on any sector or theme, investing in diversified equity mutual funds and managing your risk is better," she adds.

“When equities are typically quite overpriced, they think of different ways to woo investors. Launching schemes along new themes is one such idea to bring more investors on board,” says Deepak Aggarwal, Delhi-based chartered accountant and wealth advisor.

Catch all theBudget News,Business News, Mutual Funds news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Sep 2024, 02:08 PM IST
Business NewsMutual FundsMutual Funds: Why have fund houses launched too many sectoral schemes lately? MintGenie explains

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    284.90
    03:05 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    -10.75 (-3.64%)

    Tata Motors

    977.05
    03:05 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    -58.4 (-5.64%)

    Bharat Electronics

    287.50
    03:05 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    1.7 (0.59%)

    Tata Steel

    147.70
    03:05 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    -1.75 (-1.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Apar Industries

    9,932.70
    02:54 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    640.55 (6.89%)

    Century Textiles & Industries

    2,612.60
    02:54 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    130.2 (5.24%)

    R R Kabel

    1,653.95
    02:54 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    81.6 (5.19%)

    Olectra Greentech

    1,641.45
    02:54 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    79.7 (5.1%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,820.00-1,540.00
      Chennai
      71,820.00-1,490.00
      Delhi
      73,920.00460.00
      Kolkata
      73,070.00-240.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Mutual Funds

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue