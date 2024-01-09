Mutual Funds: Why investing in a multi-asset fund makes sense in a volatile market?
Multi-asset funds offer a diversified portfolio across asset classes, professionally managed to reduce volatility and improve risk-adjusted returns. They also provide tax-efficient asset allocation and lower taxation compared to fixed-income and gold ETFs.
As we bid farewell to 2023, we have seen that the markets have been volatile throughout, on account of market narratives of geopolitical uncertainties, high inflation, tight monetary policies, and slowing global growth – the underlying conditions gave us one clear investment message i.e. investment across asset classes is the key for generating optimal returns.