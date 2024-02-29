Mutual Funds: Why should you have multi-asset allocation funds in your portfolio?
Investors seeking long-term capital appreciation, while avoiding concentration of their investment holdings in a single category and minimizing exposure to unwarranted risks and ongoing volatility, may find multi-asset allocation funds worth considering.
In the realm of investments, risk and return are interconnected aspects. Elevated potential returns usually correlate with increased levels of risk. This implies that investments providing the opportunity for significant gains also entail the risk of experiencing larger losses. On the flip side, investments with lower risk typically come with lower potential returns. While these investments offer increased stability, the trade-off is a slower growth of your money. This underscores the significance of asset allocation.