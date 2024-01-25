Mutual funds: Why should you raise the SIP inflow every year? Here are 5 key reasons
During the bull run, stock prices rise indiscriminately. So, it is advisable to raise the SIP inflow in order to buy the same number of mutual fund units that you could buy with a lesser amount
Inflow into mutual fund SIPs (systematic investment plans) has been on a consistent rise. The total assets under management (AUM) of SIPs hit ₹9.95 lakh crore in Dec 2023, 14 percent higher than the corresponding data for September, shows the AMFI data.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message