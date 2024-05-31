Mutual Funds: Why use your appraisal to step up your SIP investments?
Use your raise to reward yourself and invest more in mutual funds, especially using step-up SIP to automatically increase your contributions.
The time of year for appraisals is a great time to make financial improvements. It’s imperative to recognize and honor your achievements! Put aside a small amount for a fun night out, a new device, or anything else that brings you joy. You may allocate the majority of your rise to investments that will grow your wealth in the long run.