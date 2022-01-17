Navi Mutual Fund launches Navi Nifty Bank Index Fund

Navi Mutual Fund has announced the launch of Navi Nifty Bank Index Fund, an open-ended equity scheme that will replicate the Nifty Bank Index. This index fund will invest in the most liquid and large banking stocks of the country.

With an expense ratio of 0.12% for the direct plan, the Navi Nifty Bank Index fund reaffirms Navi Mutual Fund's low-cost approach to passive funds which was already demonstrated in Navi Nifty 50 and Navi Nifty Next 50 index funds, as per the company's release. The NFO will open for subscription on 17 January and will close on 31 January.

Nifty Bank Index offers exposure to 12 stocks from the banking sector including 10 private and 2 PSU banks which capture 88% of the market capitalization of all the listed banks. The Nifty Bank Index has achieved attractive returns over the long term. Its one-year, five-year and ten-year CAGR are 14%, 12.5% and 16.9% respectively.

According to the fund house, while the Nifty Bank Index underperformed in the broader market since the start of the Covid outbreak in early 2020, with healthy balance sheets of banks and corporates, the sector is well positioned to capture cyclical uptick in growth. The Nifty Bank TRI has also outperformed the Nifty 50 TRI in 6 out of the last 10 years till FY21.

As of December 31, 2021 the top 5 constituents of the Nifty Bank Index are HDFC Bank Ltd (27.8%), ICICI Bank Ltd (22.62%), Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (11.61%), Axis Bank Ltd (11.52%) & State Bank of India (11.45%).

According to a company spokesperson, “India’s aim to become a US$ 5 trillion economy will be driven by significant expansion and growth in our banking sector over the next few years. This sector is clearly poised for growth and Navi’s Nifty Bank Index Fund provides an opportunity for investors to participate in this growth journey."

