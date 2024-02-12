NFO Alert: All you need to know about Mirae Asset Nifty Smallcap 250 Momentum Quality 100 ETF
Mirae Asset Mutual Fund announced the launch of the Mirae Asset Nifty Smallcap 250 Momentum Quality 100 ETF. The scheme opened for public subscription on February 12, 2024, and will close on February 21, 2024.
Mirae Asset Mutual Fund announced the launch of the Mirae Asset Nifty Smallcap 250 Momentum Quality 100 ETF, an open-ended scheme replicating/tracking the Nifty Smallcap 250 Momentum Quality 100 Total Return Index.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message