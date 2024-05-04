NFO Alert: Axis Mutual Fund launches Axis Nifty Bank Index Fund; all you need to know
Axis Mutual Fund announced the launch of the Axis Nifty Bank Index Fund. The scheme opened for public subscription on May 03, 2024, and will close on May 17, 2024. The scheme re-opens for continuous sale and repurchase within five business days from the date of allotment.