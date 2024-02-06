NFO Alert: Axis Mutual Fund launches Axis S&P BSE Sensex Index Fund; all you need to know
Axis Mutual Fund announced the launch of the Axis S&P BSE Sensex Index Fund. The scheme will open for public subscription on February 08, 2024, and will close on February 22, 2024.
Axis Mutual Fund announced the launch of the Axis S&P BSE Sensex Index Fund, an open-ended index fund tracking the S&P BSE Sensex TRI. However, there is no guarantee or assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved.
